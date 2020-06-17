Hampton County Arts Council & Local Filmmaker Offer Camp

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A new camp is bringing Hollywood to Hampton County.
Dr. Thaddeus Jones, a film director from Hampton County, will host a film camp in partnership with the Hampton County Arts Council this summer.
The camp has limited room in order to maintain socially distancing. Rising 8th graders to rising 12th graders will be able to register.
The whole camp will cost $10 for two weeks.
Jones shared a little of what he plans to teach during the camp.
“I felt like kids in that area could use someone coming back and exposing them to this stuff early,” Dr. Jones said. “Nobody’s teaching them how to think about story. How to put together a script. How to protect their ideas and really turn it into a business.”
Organizers are still putting together a few more details for the camp, but registration will be available on the arts council’s website. Kids will be asked to bring their own lunch.
Casting Call for Upcoming Horror Film:
Calling all local actors! Dr. Jones is also planning to film a horror movie in Hampton County and is looking to fill a variety of roles, including a detective.
They’re doing casting calls for “Tattoo” virtually and by appointment.
The last casting call will be by appointment this Saturday, June 20. To set up an appointment, email clientservices.fanatikpro@gmail.com
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.