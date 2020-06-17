Items stolen from Richmond Hill family’s garage

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A family in Richmond Hill is looking for answers after thieves broke into their garage Wednesday morning and stole several things.
The owners say the thieves were able to open their garage door with their garage door opener, that was in their unlocked car and get away with about $1,000 worth of items.
“They took her wallet which obviously had the cards and license and things in it. They took a miter saw, a leaf blower, a weed eater and a couple other small tools,” Dustin Barnwell said.
Video footage from the Barnwell family's security cameras shows two people getting into their garage with no trouble.
"At about 6 a.m. we woke up, my wife got an alert that our card was being used unauthorized."
Barnwell says because their garage makes little to no noise when it opens, the bandits got away with some of their prized possessions right under their nose.
"We have a very quiet garage door opener. We spent the extra money to get a silent one and hindsight, they came in very quietly I think they knew exactly what they were looking for."
He says they're usually good about locking their doors at night, but this is the one time they forgot.
"We definitely feel violated. It's surprising. We live in a quiet neighborhood; we don't typically have any kind of break ins or anything like this happening so that was definitely surprising and a little unnerving to see someone entering into our house so easily."
Moving forward the Barnwells say, there are definitely some changes they're looking to make to keep their family safe.
"We already have the cameras. We definitely want to upgrade and maybe get a couple more cameras, there's a potential we might even look into an alarm system."
The Barnwells say a few of their neighbors also had things stolen from them. They’re asking if anyone knows or saw anything to call police.
