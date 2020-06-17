Celebrate Juneteenth virtually at the Jepson

“The forty acres and a mule came out of a speech delivered at the Second African Baptist Church in February of 1865, and that speech was delivered by General Saxon, who had been appointed by Sherman as the Director of Plantations. In that speech, he actually advised these African people about how much land forty acres would be, he told them if they took four hundred steps in one direction, and four hundred steps in another direction, they’d have their forty acres, and I love that line because he also adds, ‘and make sure you take long strides.’”