Law enforcement still looking for teachable moments as COVID-19-related restrictions roll back

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As restrictions related to COVID-19 roll back with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s latest executive order this week, law enforcement agencies are still keeping an eye out for those violating the rules that remain.
WTOC caught up with the Savannah Police Alcohol Beverage Compliance Unit to see what they want the public to know to stay safe and citation free.
In addition to their regular duties, the Alcohol Beverage Compliance Unit officers have been tasked with going out and educating businesses and customers about social distancing practices and what the expectations are as more businesses open back up.
“We want to make sure that businesses and business owners are protecting themselves as well as the general public, the patrons from being exposed or putting themselves at risk for COVID exposure,” said Sgt. Samantha Stephens, SPD ABC Unit.
On several occasions, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson praised the work of the Alcohol Beverage Compliance Unit as businesses fell under restrictions that needed to be enforced by police.
And even though their primary goal is educating businesses and customers about safe health practices, between last month and the first half of June the ABC Unit has issued 4 citations and 3 written warnings.
Sgt. Stephens said, “Restaurant owners need to be aware that even though the party sizes may be bigger, or the gatherings are allowed to be bigger, they still need to know that non-cohabitating persons need to make sure that they stay six feet away from the next set of people.”
Stephens emphasized social distancing and wearing face coverings should still be priorities for businesses.
The Sergeant added business owners and their customers are largely receptive to the ABC Unit suggestions, and she says for those who are unsure what the latest guidelines are, to look over the Governor’s executive order.
