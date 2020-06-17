Memorial Health discusses new findings for steroid to benefit hospitalized COVID-19 patients

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a new steroid that’s being called a life-saver when it comes to the coronavirus. It’s readily available and relatively cheap for some.
Doctor’s at Memorial Health have begun using a drug to help treat coronavirus patients in addition to other medication. They say the results are still unclear, but it’s something Dr. Stephen Thacker is watching closely.
“Be very optimistic and hopeful and excited that this can provide benefit to people because anything that can save lives in fighting this illness is worth understanding better and providing to patients,” explained Dr. Stephen Thacker, Associate Chief Medical Officer at Memorial Health. ‘”But I would use just a little bit of caution in making sure that we’re selecting it for the right patient until we get the study itself in our hands to review the data.”
A UK preliminary trial found that a low dose of a common steroid, Dexamethasone, for ten days reduced death of hospitalized patients on ventilators by a third. While it was effective on hospitalized patients the steroid did not provide a benefit for mild cases of the virus. Though Dexamethasone has been around for decades to treat inflammation, Dr. Thacker wants to see the details of the study which has yet to be released. He says this will easy some doctor’s worries.
“A steroid is like a really big hammer for the immune system in that it suppresses a lot of the different arms and functions of our immune system,” he described. “And so, the inherent worry there when you suppress someone’s immune system when they have an active infection is will it make that infection worse or will it make you at risk for another infection and I think that will be the hesitancy many folks will have until they are able to look at the actual study results themselves.”
Memorial Health leaders say they have seen a plateau of hospitalized cases of coronavirus for the past three weeks with nine patients in the hospital Wednesday.
Dr. Thacker says they have seen improvement of COVID patients when using convalescent plasma and Remdesivir in addition to supportive care.
He says they will continue to look into new treatment options for COVID-19 to do what is best for their patients.
