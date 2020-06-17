PGA Tour players, staff test negative for COVID-19 at RBC Heritage

“I think the plans that are in place are very, very good. I’m sure everyone’s doing their best,” said Rory McIlroy, the top-ranked golfer in the world currently at his Wednesday press conference. “I certainly don’t want to expose myself and test positive and put anyone else in danger, but also, selfishly, I don’t want to test positive because I want to keep playing golf, I want to keep playing in these tournaments. So I’m trying to do everything I can to limit my exposure and obviously not catch or spread the virus.”