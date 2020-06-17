Red Cross testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The American Red Cross has announced a new effort to test all blood, platelet, and plasma donations they get for COVID-19 antibodies.
The American Red Cross says their plan to test all donations for COVID-19 antibodies is a win/win. You get a free antibody test and they can get additional blood, platelets and plasma, which are needed right now.
“We actually have a greater need right now because of the closures and the restrictions on public activity due to COVID,” said Dr. Baia Lasky, medical director for the American Red Cross Biomedical Services South Eastern Region.
Leaders say donating blood and more is essential and safe. While they know some are hesitant to give blood, it’s critical as trauma’s cancer patients and more continue to need supplies.
They believe offering the antibody test for free when you donate will create an incentive for some. While antibody tests don’t tell you if you have the virus, they can tell you whether your immune system has responded to the infection.
To get the test takes no additional steps, the Red Cross regularly runs blood for viruses and more and will now add the antibody test. Dr. Lasky says they can’t stockpile or manufacture donations so this will help them fulfill the need they are receiving.
“About 40 percent of the population is eligible to donate and only about four to ten percent do, so there’s a huge gap in people that could be donating and are not and so this is a really good way to maybe introduce the process to people. It’s easy,” Dr. Lasky said.
Experts say if your antibody test comes up positive, you should consult a doctor, but you can be eligible to donate plasma which is being used to treat hospitalized coronavirus patients. The antibody testing is only being offered for a limited time, but it’s not too late to schedule an appointment.
