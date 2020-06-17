SCCPSS school board adopts same millage rate proposed for next school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In a 7 to 2 vote this evening, the Savannah-Chatham School Board voted to keep the millage rate the same for the upcoming school year.
However, if your property value has increased, you will pay more.
In a special called board meeting Wednesday night, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Board voted to adopt the proposed millage rate.
Several residents called in and spoke with board members before the vote expressing their concerns.
“My family and I are very concerned about the possibility of losing our homes and our other properties due to your proposed tax increase,” said one caller.
The Savannah-Chatham County Public School Systems budget director explains.
“If your property is worth the same thing now, that it was worth last year, your taxes are going to stay the same as far as school taxes. If your property value went down, you will pay less in school taxes this year than you did last year. If your property went up in value this year, you will pay more in school taxes than you did last year,” said Paige Cooley, Budget Director for SCCPSS.
Cooley says this additional money is needed because of state budget cuts and costs due to COVID-19.
She also says the money will generate about $14.7 million for the district.
“This money is very important, not only are our costs going up due to COVID-19 expenditures, but our revenue from the state is going down drastically by over 18 million dollars just in our operating budget.”
The district has released a video that walks property owners through the tax bill so you can find out if your school taxes will increase, decrease or remain the same.
The board also approved a contract for the Georgia School Boards Association Risk Management Services and an annual contract for Cloud Based Learning Management System at Wednesday night’s special called meeting.
