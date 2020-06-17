Statesboro City Council votes to make Juneteenth a paid city holiday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro City Council voted Tuesday night to make June 19, “Juneteenth Independence Day”, a paid holiday for city employees beginning in 2021.
“Juneteenth Independence Day celebrates one of the greatest moments in American History — the freeing of more than four million enslaved Africans,” said Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar in a statement. “This holiday encapsulates the spirit of America and its journey to becoming a free nation for all people. I felt the Mayor and Council needed to establish Juneteenth as a paid holiday and not just a documented holiday for city employees to adequately recognize and appreciate the significance of the day. I am proud of our council for taking the lead to make our city a more inclusive community.”
Council members voted unanimously to approve the motion.
Juneteenth began as a holiday in the State of Texas and is now celebrated in 46 States, including Georgia and the District of Columbia as a special day of observance in recognition of the emancipation of all slaves in the United States. Slavery was not officially abolished until the ratification of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States in December 1865.
