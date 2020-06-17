Statesboro City Council votes to make Juneteenth a paid city holiday

“Juneteenth Independence Day celebrates one of the greatest moments in American History — the freeing of more than four million enslaved Africans,” said Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar in a statement. “This holiday encapsulates the spirit of America and its journey to becoming a free nation for all people. I felt the Mayor and Council needed to establish Juneteenth as a paid holiday and not just a documented holiday for city employees to adequately recognize and appreciate the significance of the day. I am proud of our council for taking the lead to make our city a more inclusive community.”