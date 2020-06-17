Wednesday: Cooler, but with more sunshine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a partly, to mostly, cloudy sky - temperatures are on the cool-side; currently in the low to mid-60s in some communities. A couple of spots may feel upper 50s before the morning is done.
Under a partly cloudy sky, the temperature warms into the upper 70s to near 80° by noon and is forecast to peak in the lower 80s in many central and southern communities this afternoon.
A few spots north, and at the beach, will stay in the 70s. Only an isolated shower, or two, are possible this afternoon. The forecast features scattered storms Thursday and Friday afternoons as we start to heat back-up.
Widespread heat and sun are in the weekend forecast, with just an outside chance of rain both weekend afternoons.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.