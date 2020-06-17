Wednesday marks 5 years since killings at Mother Emanuel AME Church

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It has been five years since a white supremacist opened fire on churchgoers at the end of a Wednesday night Bible study at Mother Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston.
The victims of the killing included the church’s senior pastor who was also a state senator and eight of his parishioners:
- The Honorable Rev. Clementa Pinckney, 41
- Cynthia Graham Hurd, 54
- Susie Jackson, 87
- Ethel Lance, 70
- Rev. DePayne Middleton, 49
- Tywanza Sanders, 26
- Rev. Daniel Simmons, 74
- Rev. Sharonda Singleton, 45
- Myra Thompson, 59
But on this anniversary of the tragedy, more than a dozen of the annual events held to honor the victims have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and current social distancing guidelines.
The Rev. Eric Manning, the current lead pastor for the church, says it is still important to remember what happened at the church. He also says the newest movement for social justice that began with the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month will create monumental change.
“I would hope and pray that with this movement, it touches the hearts of more people so that way they will have the courage to take a stand and to see the changes through,” Manning said.
A Unity Walk has been scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday. Organizers say the church and the city of Charleston will lead the march through downtown Charleston beginning at the Maritime Center at 10 Wharfside Street traveling down Calhoun Street to the Mother Emanuel AME Church at 110 Calhoun Street.
Selected speakers, including the Emanuel Nine family members and representatives and the family of Walter Scott, a man who was fatally shot by a former North Charleston Police officer during a traffic stsop, will address the call for racial justice and equality sweeping the nation.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.