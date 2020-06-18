Atlanta United player tests positive for COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A first team player for Atlanta United has tested positive for COVID-19.
The positive test was confirmed Thursday by the club after a round of mandatory testing.
According to a news release from the club, the player was asymptomatic and has been in isolation since receiving the positive result. The name of the player has not been released.
The team will conduct testing Friday morning prior to resuming training in adherence with MLS health and safety protocols.
The squad is set to travel to Orlando, Fla. at the beginning of July to participate in the MLS is Back tournament.
