Chatham County election results expected to be certified Friday

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been more than a week since Primary Election Day in Georgia.
The Chatham County Board of Elections supervisor said that they’ve been working around the clock to count all the votes from the last Tuesday’s election. He says he believes they will be able to certify the results come Friday.
Boxes of ballots sit in the Board of Elections office. Leaders say there were around 51,000 ballots cast; more than half of those absentee. While they brought in extra staff and began counting those votes on June 1, their work continues now.
The election supervisor said they have processed all the ballots but are still consolidating the results from two sets of ballots. This is the result of an issue on some ballots in the 7th district. The supervisor did not want to go on camera as they were busy working but says there’s no danger to the election. It just takes time.
He said every vote will be counted accurately.
Antwan Lang, a board of election member, said as they work to finalize this election, he’s already thinking about how they can be better come August and November.
“We have to do a lot of proper planning; a lot of preplanning and we have to really do what we do in the military which is backwards planning. You know the end goal and you’ve got to work back from there. Making sure that every poll worker maybe having a checklist for every poll worker to have or every poll manager to have, but I think we also have to do some restructuring in our organization in order to make it more efficient,” Lang said.
Lang said he plans to bring ideas to the board that will help train poll workers for the future. Election leaders say they are working hard to ensure what happened a week ago doesn’t happen again.
