Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 6-18-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Weak surface low pressure and an upper level low weakens to our north. This will keep lots of clouds, some scattered showers and below average temps. High pressure builds in Friday into next week. We'll see more sun and above average temps. The tropics are quiet and no tropical development is expected in the next 5 days.
Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows near 70. Friday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows near 70.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows in the mid 70s.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows mid 70s.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 90s.
