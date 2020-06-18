Faith leaders release recommendations for reopening places of worship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s faith-based organization leaders have released their recommendations to churches around the city on how to move forward with services safely and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
While they’re not recommending live worship services right now, for churches that are, the Faith Leaders’ Task Force is giving a list of recommendations.
There are about 30 guidelines listed by the task force, but they aren’t recommending in-person services until a vaccine for COVID-19 is available or there is a drastic drop in the number of cases in the area.
For churches wanting to go against the task force recommendations, the group is suggesting requiring congregants wear masks, limit choirs, refrain from handshaking and have members sign a legal waiver before entering the building. Faith leaders say they’ve been making virtual services and phone trees to check in on one another work over the past few months.
“We are reaching people from their homes who can just come and watch our service. Many of these people could never come before because they were ill, some of them live far away now, some of them simply didn’t want to. But now, they turn on the TV or the computer and they have worship services in a way that connects us. We ask that houses of worship seek new ways to create these connections,” Congregation Mickve Israel Rabbi Robert Hass said.
Below is the list of recommendations:
