Georgia lawmakers approve limiting unexpected medical bills

ATLANTA (AP) — Some patients in Georgia could soon get a reprieve from receiving unexpected medical bills under legislation heading to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk.
House Bill 888 received final passage in the state Senate on Wednesday. It would require insurers in many cases to pay for care by a doctor or at a hospital not within their network of providers. It also would limit patient liability for any costs.
Kemp has previously expressed support, declaring it a top priority in his State of the State address in January. Lawmakers have been trying to tackle the issue for several years without success, but the effort gained momentum this session.
