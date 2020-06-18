Good News: Community Foundation of the Lowcountry

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - Donations to nonprofits have dropped off during the pandemic, and some charities are struggling to help the neediest in our community.
“To date we’ve given out more than $400,000, about $425,000. We have about another $125,000 that we’re going to be granting out. Meanwhile, money continues to come in,” said Jackie Rosswurm, Interim President of Community Foundation of the Lowcountry.
The only thing more immediate than the impact of the pandemic on the people of the Lowcountry was the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry’s decision to help.
On the same week it closed its offices and sent staff home to work, the foundation established the COVID Response Fund to raise money for local non-profit organizations.
“We put out a $100,000 challenge to the community to say ‘we’re putting out $100,000, we’re hoping you will support this fund and this cause. We immediately raised $100,000. We put up another $100,000 challenge and we raised that.”
Just as quickly, the foundation started making grants to non-profits in Beaufort, Jasper, Colleton and Hampton counties - donating to organizations, but impacting individuals.
“It’s going to organizations that then turn around and support those people directly, this is first level. This is food, this is mortgage, rent, those sorts of things. There’s many things going on, all falling back on the fact that COVID has had a tremendous effect across our counties in what it’s done to people’s daily lives.”
These grants are separate from the ones the Community Foundation gives out every year, emergency funds in the face of emergency.
“We’re still open for business, and yes, we will continue to give out these dollars as long as they last, it is actually very exciting at a time that is so difficult when you’re able to reach out and help folks that really need the help, it makes all of this really worthwhile.”
The foundation has also given grants to several small church-based organizations that help people.
