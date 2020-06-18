Local restaurants coming together for social justice

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many businesses right now are figuring out new ways to bring about change in our society, to promote and encourage social justice. I spoke with one local black business owner who say wants to be part of the solution and is inviting the community to get involved.
Cheryl Day is the owner of Back in the Day Bakery in Savannah. She is a baker, author, and now, wants to use her platform for good.
“Everything that’s happening in our society it’s very hard for me to see as a Black woman, Black business owner. The great thing is there’s so many folks out there willing to help make changes,” Day said.
Day teamed up with two of her friends to form Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice.
"They reached out to me and we decided what can we do, we put our pastry brains together, came up with this idea to build together a coalition of southern restaurants to fight against the racial injustice happening in our country
And that’s not all, she’s also committing to a worldwide movement called Bakers Against Racism. Two causes, one bake sale, happening this weekend.
“We’re putting our money where our mouth is, as a business owner that’s not always easy to do as a business owner, but I’ve told friends, hundreds and hundreds of bakers and restaurants around the country, this is not a political issue, this is a human issue,” she said.
Here's how it works.
“We’re having online sales through Thursday. You donate $5 and we’ll donate 100 percent to organization called Color of Change which is doing great things in the black community, working with corporations and government.”
And she says the outpouring of support from the local foodie community has been inspiring.
“The first person to sign up was fat radish, and we’re excited The Grey is on board too, we love them.”
Day believes this is a great first step, in the fight for what’s right.
“It’s so important for all of us to get together because we don’t want to live in a society that’s divided. We want to come together and create social justice for everyone.”
For each $5 donation, you will get a cookie bag from Back in the Day Bakery. You can pick up your orders from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 20. Proceeds will go to Color of Change.For more information, click here.
The Grey is also donating to Color of Change. They will be selling homemade bear claws for $6 each beginning Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Grey Market. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to Color of Change.
The Fat Radish will donate 10 percent of all orders from their Picnic Bags to Color of Change.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.