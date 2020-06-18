Pan tees off at modified Heritage opening ceremony

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - There’s a lot at this year’s RBC Heritage that is different. That includes the opening ceremonies, which happened Wednesday morning instead of their usual Monday.
One thing that hasn’t changed though: the cannon is still very loud.
Defending RBC Heritage champ C.T. Pan found that out around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday during a modified ceremony. It happened behind the 18th green with just a handful of Heritage reps on site. A few folks were able to catch the proceedings from off the property.
It wasn’t the usual pomp and circumstance this ceremony has delivered over the past few decades, but those with the tournament say it was still a great way to kick off the Heritage.
“It was uncertain to exactly what we were going to do. Everything’s been very fluid. But I was happy to see this worked out and I think it was great,” says Heritage Classic Foundation chairman Simon Fraser. “It’s not nearly as neat as when we’re on the other side with a bunch of fans and a big celebration. But it’s great. Now it feels like Heritage week.”
Pan hopes to become the first player to tee off at the opening ceremonies as the defending champ in back to back years since 2008.
