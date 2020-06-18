Pooler Municipal Court reopens with new guidelines

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Pooler has now taken one step closer to fully reopening.
Tuesday, resuming hearing cases at the Municipal Court. But as with most things right now, you can expect some changes all aimed at keeping you safe.
If you were to drive by the court right now it certainly isn’t a common sight.
“Usually people can just come in and wait their turn on the benches until they’re called and then it’s done,” said Pooler Police Department Public Information Officer Lindsey Heintzman.
A line to get into the Municipal Court in Pooler.
“We have not had court since March.”
But Tuesday they reopened.
“We’re trying to get back to normal as best as we can but, of course it’s going to be different. Safety and security is a big deal and we want to make sure our citizens are safe and we want to keep them healthy,” said Heintzman.
Adding extra officers to help give temperature checks and limiting the number of people inside the court down to 25.
Which means some will have to wait outside, but they’ve planned for that, too.
“We have tents set up to help with the heat, potential rain. We have bottled water for people if they need it. So, we’re trying to make them as comfortable as they can be with the situation we’re given,” Heintzman said.
And while they're doing their best to make it a smooth process for you they do say there's one thing you can do for them.
“Be patient with us,” Heintzman said.
As for those who may have had a court date postponed, they say you should have gotten an updated date in the mail but you can always call them to double check at 912-748-7333.
Of course, it’s a process that’s new to everyone involved but just a few days in.
“It’s going pretty well. We’re having to add some more court dates. Usually we just do court on Tuesdays twice a month but now it’s pretty much every Tuesday now to get people caught back up for us and the citizens,” said Heintzman.
Another new feature they’ve added is allowing people to tune into court online since they are limiting the number of people inside.
