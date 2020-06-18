Savannah-Chatham Co. Historic Site and Monument Commission discusses options for Confederate monuments in Forsyth Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Historic Site and Monument Commission called a special meeting Thursday, specifically to talk about the preservation and placement of Confederate monuments in Forsyth Park.
While the commission doesn’t have the power to dictate the monuments fate alone, they can provide support and encouragement for action.
In recent weeks, the monuments of Confederate Major General Lafayette McLaws and Colonel Francis Bartow have been the targets of vandalism.
In about a weeks time, the words “End Racism” were spray painted on one, a white hood and black fist spray painted on the other.
The busts and monument that sits between them have been at the center of discussion for several years now. A task force was formed by the last Savannah City Council, and even gave recommendations on what to do with the monuments. Those never materialized.
So, in the interest of preserving the sculptures, the Historic Site and Monument Commission talked about what can be done.
Kristopher Monroe, vice chair of the Historic Site and Monument Commission said, “State law prevents them from being moved to, specifically being moved to cemeteries or museums. But in the interest of preserving and protecting them, there is a clause in the law that does not prohibit the movement if it’s for the protection or preservation, which I would argue this is what we’re doing. We’re trying to protect these busts because they’ve been vandalized.”
The commission ultimately agreed on sending a letter to the city urging that they follow through with the 2017 recommendations of the Confederate Memorial Task Force which called for the McLaws and Bartow busts to be moved to Laurel Grove North Cemetery, and to ensure funding for the move.
The recommendations also call for the Confederate Monument to be renamed the Civil War Memorial.
Nearly two weeks ago, an online petition was started calling for the removal of the Confederate Monument and busts from Forsyth Park.
The petition organizer wants to see them put in a museum. It’s gathered more than 8,000 signatures since being posted.
A descendant of Lafayette McLaws has sent a letter to the City of Savannah offering to buy the bust located in Forsyth Park.
