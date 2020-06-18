Special meeting set for Thursday to discuss Confederate Monument at Forsyth Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Historic Site and Monument Commission is calling a special meeting.
They’re scheduled to discuss the Confederate Monument in Forsyth Park and the nearby busts of Confederate generals Lafayette McLaws and Francis Bartow.
From the agenda, it appears there is a Confederate Monument Task Force Report that recommends moving the busts of the generals. McLaws would be moved to Bonaventure Cemetery and Bartow to Laurel Grove. Agenda attachments also show the task force recommends renaming the “Confederate Monument” to “Civil War Memorial.”
These same recommendations came up in February 2018 after the city took a public poll. City council even approved the recommendations but a state law passed in 2019 that kept the city from moving forward.
As of last week, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said he had not spoken with the state about Confederate monuments.
WTOC will be at Thursday’s meeting and will report on any new developments.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.