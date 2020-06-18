Staffer at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office tests positive for COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Sheriff John T. Wilcher released a statement Thursday after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19.
The positive result is for a staffer that called in sick and did not come to work upon the onset of symptoms. They have not been to work since Saturday, June 13.
This is the third staffer to test positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Twelve staff members have been isolated at home and tested as precautionary measures.
The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says they are continuing continues to enforce the measures set in place for the pandemic. All inmates have immediate access to our 24-hour medical staff within the jail and they have waived the $5 medical copay.
“We continuously monitor the health of the inmates and staff. If an inmate notifies an officer of any health or medical need, a member of the medical staff receives notification immediately. We have an Infectious Disease Control & Prevention nurse on staff. Each inmate has access to anti-bacterial soap and is required to follow the Center for Disease Control recommended guidelines for personal hygiene,” the statement reads in part.
When new arrestees arrive to the Chatham County Detention Center, they undergo a temperature check and a series of COVID-19 related questions.
CCSO is issuing masks and isolating each arrestee for 14 days. They require a COVID-19 test for each inmate before moving into general population.
They require masks if an inmate is outside of their cell. They rotate out of their cells in small groups throughout the day to maintain 6-feet physical distance.
The sheriff’s statement further reads, “Until further notice, the Visitor’s Center is closed and only authorized personnel may enter into the CCSO facilities once they clear the temperature check and are properly wearing a mask. Online communication with inmates is encouraged during this time. The communications company is providing allotted time at no charge to each inmate.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.