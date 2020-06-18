Statesboro Police Department releases Use of Force Police for transparency

“The Statesboro Police Department is a state-certified agency, and as such, has implemented policies and procedures that are in line with “best practices” in our profession,” said Statesboro Chief of Police Mike Broadhead. “Our training program and written policies are very much in line with the national call for police reforms. We recognize the need to use force on occasion, but we want to ensure our officers are given appropriate direction, and effective training in order to use the minimum amount of force necessary.”