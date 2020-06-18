Statesboro Police Department releases Use of Force Police for transparency

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Statesboro has published the Statesboro Police Department’s current Use of Force Policy in an effort to provide full transparency to citizens.
With current events, the City felt citizens should be aware of what the current policy is and how it continues to evolve as new techniques and training are made available.
“The Statesboro Police Department is a state-certified agency, and as such, has implemented policies and procedures that are in line with “best practices” in our profession,” said Statesboro Chief of Police Mike Broadhead. “Our training program and written policies are very much in line with the national call for police reforms. We recognize the need to use force on occasion, but we want to ensure our officers are given appropriate direction, and effective training in order to use the minimum amount of force necessary.”
The Statesboro Police Department’s current Use of Force Policy can be viewed below:
