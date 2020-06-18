Suspect arrested for deadly shooting on East Main Street in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department has arrested a suspect for a deadly shooting on East Main Street that occurred Wednesday night.
The department states officers were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of East Main Street for a man shot. Officers located 23-year-old James Edwin Henry, of Portal, deceased with a gunshot wound.
According to the police department, witnesses on scene were able to identify the shooter as 40-year-old Rodricus Scott, of Statesboro. Scott was located and taken into custody a short time later after being spotted by a detective responding to the original crime scene.
He is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and cruelty to a child-1st Degree.
Anyone with information on this case should contact Capt. Akins at 912-764-9911.
