Suspect arrested for deadly shooting on East Main Street in Statesboro

Suspect arrested for deadly shooting on East Main Street in Statesboro
Rodricus Scott. (Source: Bulloch County Sheriff's Office)
By Dal Cannady | June 18, 2020 at 3:10 PM EDT - Updated June 18 at 3:13 PM

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department has arrested a suspect for a deadly shooting on East Main Street that occurred Wednesday night.

The department states officers were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of East Main Street for a man shot. Officers located 23-year-old James Edwin Henry, of Portal, deceased with a gunshot wound.

According to the police department, witnesses on scene were able to identify the shooter as 40-year-old Rodricus Scott, of Statesboro. Scott was located and taken into custody a short time later after being spotted by a detective responding to the original crime scene.

He is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and cruelty to a child-1st Degree.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Capt. Akins at 912-764-9911.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.