Teen wanted for attempted murder in Beaufort County

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - An 18-year-old is wanted for attempted murder in Beaufort County.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says Deavion Burgess is wanted on two counts of attempted murder. Deputies say security footage caught him firing multiple rounds into a parked vehicle on April 3 at a St. Helena Island Tiger Express gas station.
Deputies say Burgess is considered armed and dangerous, so please do not approach him.
Anyone who has information on Burgess’s whereabouts is urged to contact Sergeant Daniel DuHamel at 843-255-3430 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
