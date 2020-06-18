Telfair Museums announce reopening date

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Telfair Museums announced it will be reopening its three sites downtown in less than two weeks.
This reopening includes the Telfair Academy, the Jepson Center, and the Owens-Thomas House.
The pandemic forced the three museums to close in March.
The museums will reopen next week Friday, June 26. The hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays. During the initial reopening phase, they will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
The museums say they have implemented a number of new health initiatives for visitors and staff, including social distancing, regular deep cleanings, hand sanitizer, plexiglass, face masks, and reduced-contact admissions procedures. In particular, the Owens-Thomas House & Slave Quarters, a National Historic Landmark, will have family-sized tour groups and a new audio component to help ensure the safety of guests on the 200-year-old property.
To celebrate the museums’ reopening and give back to the public, Telfair is offering a new Free Family Weekend from Friday, July 17-Sunday, July 19, with free admission to all Chatham County residents.
Admission is $20 to visit all three sites. For additional information, click here.
