Thursday: Warmer day, with spotty storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! While still pleasant, it isn’t as cool as the past couple of morning. Under a partly cloudy sky, it’s in the mid to upper 60s in many spots and near 70° at the beaches.
There is a chance of isolated showers through the morning commute; scattered rain is likely this afternoon, especially west of I-95.
A couple storms may produce brief heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty breezes.
Temperatures warm into the lower 80s by noon and peak in the mid to upper 80s in most spots today. Hot weather is on the way; it’ll soar into the mid and upper 90s Sunday, Monday and Tuesday afternoons with just an isolated, mainly afternoon, chance of thundershowers.
Have a great day,
Cutter
