Tybee Island city council discusses increasing fees for short term vacation rental companies

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A hot topic on Tybee Island Thursday night was short term vacation rentals. City council met to discuss possibly increasing their fees.
Many owners of short term vacation rental companies met City council this evening because the council was discussing making several changes to the operation of these properties.
“Some of the council members are wanting the planning commission to look at raising the business license fee, raising or capping how many people you can have in a short term vacation rental or capping how many vacation rentals we can have on the island,” said Mayor Shirley Sessions.
Right now, vacation rental companies pay $100 a year for their business license fee. The city thinks raising this could help them pay for more enforcement on the island who respond to calls specifically geared toward problems brought upon by the renters.
“We have residents who are concerned, that feel like their quality of life is being imposed upon.”
Mayor Sessions says residents have come to the city with concerns about people renting properties. Concerns having to do with noise disturbances and parking in undesignated areas.
“Let’s try and make sure that we are allowing people to use their property to their highest and greatest use for short term vacation rentals, but at the same time how do we balance making sure that we are a community.”
Sessions says the city is also discussing the potential for a pool moratorium. The council says this would be for both residents and short term vacation rentals.
“The council is worried about the water and sewage use.”
None of these topics have been decided on and won’t be until further notice.
“The decisions that council makes is important for everyone who lives on Tybee. Whether you’re a business owner, short term vacation rental or a resident.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.