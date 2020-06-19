Bill to give voters chance to dissolve Glynn Co. Police Department passes the state senate

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia senators have backed a bill that would give voters the right to dissolve the Glynn County Police Department.
Senate Bill 509 passed the senate Thursday in a 46-1 vote of support.
Sen. William Ligon Jr. (R-Brunswick) introduced the bill earlier this week. It’s is a binding referendum that would put the decision to Glynn County voters in a November election.
Georgia’s House Committee of Government Affairs was expected to discuss the bill Friday afternoon.
In an interview with WTOC, Ligon said he renewed the effort for a voter-binding decision on the ballot after learning how the police department handled the investigation into Ahmaud Arbery’s killing.
