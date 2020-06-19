Bryan County Schools gives update on back to school plans

I know each of you wants to know exactly what school will look like in August, and I truly wish I could tell you. What I can tell you is not knowing is definitely not due to a lack of interest or planning. System staff and principals have worked diligently to come up with a variety of scenarios and options constructed around the most current COVID-19 information and guidelines. Because we are cognizant that guidelines, restrictions, and expectations for public schools continue to evolve, we want to be prudent about giving information concerning the particulars about school opening so the message doesn’t change multiple times prior to August 5th. With that in mind, our goal is to be able to give you more detailed information on July 17th.