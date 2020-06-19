Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 6-19-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure builds in today and continues into next week. We'll see more sun and much warmer temps. Our best rain chances will be with the afternoon sea breeze Friday and Saturday. The tropics are quiet and no tropical development is expected in the next 5 days.
Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers before midnight, lows near 70.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows in the mid 70s.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows low to mid 70s.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with 30% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
