Effingham Health System Care Center celebrates being COVID free

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Effingham Health System’s Care Center may be small but they’re celebrating a big achievement.
“We do not have any residents in our facility right now that have tested positive for COVID-19,” said Effingham Health System CEO Dr. Fran Witt.
A rare success story in this day and age but one Dr. Witt knows exactly who to credit with.
“The staff. The healthcare team here, the healthcare workers have done a phenomenal job.”
A major part of that staff right now is Infection Preventionist Heather Dykes who believes it was actually what they did before the pandemic that was crucial.
“We had standards set in place before. So, I feel it’s even more rewarding that going into this we didn’t have to redo a whole plan. We didn’t have to re-educate everyone,” said Dykes.
However, one standard they were forced to change was visitation.
Although it was to protect residents, staff knew it would still be hard on them and their family.
So, they came up with an idea.
“Right now we have what we call curb side chatting,” says Dr. Witt.
A prescheduled visitation held outside at a safe social distance.
Giving families like the Quigleys a chance to see their loved ones in-person.
“It means the world to us,” said Deborah Quigley.
An emotional day.
Seeing their daughter, but still longing to hold her again.
Something they know they won't be able to until everyone else does their part.
“If you’re not wearing your mask you’re putting me and my family at risk,” said Larry Quigley.
Although staff at the care center are proud of what they’ve done so far they know the fight is far from over.
“Do not relax. We still have long way to go with this virus,” said Dr. Witt.
Along with curbside chats staff have also been helping residents Facetime with family members.
As for visitor restrictions going forward Dr. Witt says they don’t plan on changing anything anytime soon and risking the health of any of their residents.
