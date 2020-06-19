Friday: Scattered “almost-summer” storms popping-up

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a partly cloudy sky, it’s mild and muggy with temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s. Isolated rain is occurring this morning along the coast. A brief lull in the rain is possible by mid-morning as temperatures approaching 80°.
The chance of rain increases this afternoon and expands inland.
It’ll be in the mid-80s at lunch-time; peaking in the upper 80s to near 90° by mid-afternoon. A hotter weekend is in the forecast. Temperatures warm into the low and mid-90s Saturday afternoon with more scattered, mainly afternoon, downpours in the forecast.
Hotter, drier weather builds in Sunday into early next week; temperatures may peak in the mid-90s across the I-95 corridor and mid to upper 90s further inland.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.