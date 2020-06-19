Ga. Grown Concert Series kicks off Friday night in Jesup

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Live music is making its way back to Georgia.
The Georgia Grown Summer Concert Series kicks off Friday night at the Jesup Drive-in Movie Theater.
The Georgia Grown Summer Concert Series isn't your ordinary outside live music concert. Organizers tell me this was the hardest event to put together due to social distancing guidelines.
Lights will be flashing and the music will be bumping at Jesup’s Drive-In Movie Theater Friday night.
It's the first stop for the concert series, with additional stops planned at other Georgia drive-ins.
Event Organizers, who have been out of work since March, say they decided the drive-in is the best venue for a concert during a pandemic.
Guests can watch Georgia artists perform live on stage, like Colt Ford, while staying inside their cars. Unlike the drive-in experience, audio will be played through speakers, not an FM transmitter.
Food and drinks at the concert can be ordered online to minimize contact.
Organizers also say event staff and artists had their temperatures checked as they got off the tour bus.
While this is a new and different experience for organizers, they hope the concert series will give Georgians an entertainment option that will also keep them safe.
“I have two young kids at the house, and he has two young kids, and everybody is just going crazy. They have to get out and do some stuff,” said Greg Adams with Double A Productions Owner.
The concert series kicks off just a few hours, with more Georgia artists performing this weekend and throughout the summer. You can find the complete schedule here.
