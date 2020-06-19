Georgia lawmakers agree to 50-cent fee on ride-hailing trips

ATLANTA (AP) — A bill that would impose a flat tax of 50 cents on trips in Georgia taxis, ride-hailing services and limousines is on its way to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk.
The Senate voted 41-3 to approve a conference report on Thursday. It says services such as Uber and Lyft won’t be subject to regular sales tax, which can be 7% or higher. The services argued the regular sales tax is too much to charge on a trip.
Efforts to entirely exempt the companies from taxes failed.
A revenue estimate suggested the move would bring in up to $45 million in the first full year. The bill would dedicate the money to transit projects statewide. The fee would rise with inflation.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.