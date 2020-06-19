Golfer withdraws from RBC Heritage after testing positive for COVID-19

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A golfer has withdrawn from the RBC Heritage after testing positive for COVID-19.
According to the PGA Tour, Nick Watney withdrew prior to the second round. In a news release from the PGA Tour, Watney reportedly said he had symptoms consistent with the novel coronavirus. He spoke with a physician, was administered a test and found to be positive for COVID-19.
The Tour states it will start implementing its response plan, by working with medical experts and those who may have had close contact with Watney.
Watney reportedly traveled privately to Hilton Head Island for the tournament and was not on the PGA TOUR-provided charter flight. He tested negative upon arrival, according to the PGA Tour.
Watney is the first PGA TOUR member to test positive for COVID-19.
A total of 369 individuals (players, caddies, essential personnel) underwent on-site testing prior to the start of the tournament, with zero positive results, according to the PGA Tour.
