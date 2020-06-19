16 graduate from Basic Jail Officer Training in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - New deputies will be hitting the streets across the Coastal Empire.
Friday 16 graduated to official deputies. Most of them will stay in Chatham County.
Others will be working in offices in surrounding counties.
“This training helps you foresee what’s going to happen when you go inside to work at a jail whether you’re working a situation or working direct supervision. It gives them again as I said the tools to put in that tool bag to learn what goes on,” said Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher.
Family and friends were not allowed to attend the ceremony because of the current pandemic.
