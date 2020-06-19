Grant allows lifting of flood prone houses on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A grant is allowing flood prone homes on Tybee to catch a lift. Crews began raising up the first home accepted for the grant.
The home once sat on solid ground, now it sits 12 feet in the air.
Donna and Larry Piper's home has had repetitive damage from flooding after both Hurricane Irma and Matthew. This project is part of a $1.5 million flood mitigation grant the City of Tybee received from FEMA through GEMA.
The Piper’s house is one of 12 evaluated and accepted for the grant and is the first one to get lifted. The lift will help prevent flooding problems in the future.
City Manager Shawn Gillen says Lewis Avenue is one of the hardest hit areas when it comes to flooding.
“We’re standing right here in the epicenter of the worst of the flooding from Matthew and Irma. That’s what these people who live along here have been going through. Every year, for two out of three years, they got a massive flooding and then they get some flooding if there’s a king tide.”
The grant covers 85 percent of the cost and the homeowner is responsible for the rest.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.