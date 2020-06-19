Juneteenth Wade In held on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Juneteenth has gained new prominence across the country as protests calling for racial justice and an end to police brutality continue.
People of all ages and races gathered on North Beach Friday to celebrate at the fifth annual Tybee MLK Juneteenth Wade In.
The event was hosted by Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization.
The vice president of the Savannah NAACP Chad Mance spoke, along with Gullah Geeche storyteller Pat Gun.
The Emancipation Proclamation was read aloud. Organizers reflected on over 2 years it took those words to reach Texas after that order was signed.
We spoke with Julia Pearce with Tybee MLK. Pearce says that history is why everyone should observe the holiday.
“This is an American holiday, an American holiday, because in 1865 it was two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, so when we go and celebrate the Fourth of July, 20 percent of the people in the colonies were enslaved people, 20 percent. But we celebrate the Fourth of July. We should all celebrate the true freedom day which is Juneteenth.”
