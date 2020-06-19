Local lawmaker helps battle House bill targeting Ga. heritage sites

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A state representative is putting fears at ease over a concerning bill that he actually voted for.
Georgia House Bill 906 was designed to help preserve history and conserve land, like Ossabaw Island and Butler Plantation in McIntosh County, with help from private donations. It’s called the Heritage Trust Program. It passed the House before COVID-19 closed the state capitol. Since then, many have voiced concerns over the language of the bill. Instead of helping, there was a window of opportunity for developers to privatize the land they offered to help.
State Representative Jesse Petrea, who grew up in Savannah, said he made sure the bill was killed when the House resumed in Atlanta this week.
”All of these sites, including Ossabaw to your point, and many other of our barrier islands on the Georgia Coast, are very important and we would never want to pass anything that somehow the language might allow someone to misuse it. So, there’s a reasonable conversation to have but this bill needed to die and it is dead as a wedge,” said Rep. Petrea.
Petrea says the rest of the short session will be spent working on the state’s budget.
