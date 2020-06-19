A lot of cleanup progress made at Evergreen Cemetery last fall undone

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An update on a cemetery that WTOC has been following for some time.
You remember Evergreen Cemetery from our stories about cleanup efforts at the site.
A lot of the progress made here last fall is unfortunately undone, the areas that were cleared by the contractor hired by the City of Savannah are now overgrown again at Evergreen Cemetery.
The property owner now lives out of state, but is unable to properly care for Evergreen. The City of Savannah has been in talks with an attorney for the owner, and we’ve reached out to that firm but haven’t heard back to see what next steps might look like for the future of the cemetery.
In the mean time, one woman we spoke to says she wants to lead a community volunteer effort to keep the grave sites clear, in part because she has six relatives who are buried here and she can’t even find the head stones.
“I didn’t get a chance to know my sister. So me being able to go find her and sit and put flowers, that touches my heart, I feel closer to her and like we have some type of relationship. My grandmother, my grandfather, I didn’t meet them. So to get a chance to let them know, I feel like they look down on us. So to know that somebody still cares, that’s my angle in all this,” said Samantha Rogers.
Right now Rogers is planning to host a volunteer cleanup on July 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. She plans on making the cleanup an every weekend event.
