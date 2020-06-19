Mayor of Beaufort disappointed by rise of COVID-19 cases

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Cases of the coronavirus have risen in the last couple of days for South Carolina.
Just Thursday, the state set a single-day record for new COVID-19 cases.
We spoke with Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling about the recent spike. He says he’s not shocked, but disappointed.
He says we have to curb it and that it’s not an individual effort, it’s a community effort.
“I think some have not understood or respected the importance of the one tool we as citizens have in our hands with just the masks and social distancing and washing our hands and being patient,” said Mayor Keyserling.
Mayor Keyserling says there's evidence that shows that lack of attention.
He’s not requiring but asking that people wear masks and social distance in Beaufort and the surrounding areas.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.