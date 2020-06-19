Metter Police Department investigating homicide on North Trapnell Street

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Metter Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday night on North Trapnell Street.
Officers responded at about 9:30 p.m. to a call of a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers determined that Willie Cheley Jr. had been shot multiple times and was taken to Candler County Hospital by people at the scene. While at Candler County Hospital, Cheley Jr. succumbed to his injuries.
According to the Metter Police Department, investigators learned that there had been a domestic dispute and both parties separated. Police say the suspect, Juan Johnson, later approached Cheley and shot him several times.
Warrants have been obtained for Johnson offenses of Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault.
The Metter Police Department requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and they are participating in the investigation.
If you have any information about this case or the whereabouts of Juan Johnson, please contact your local 911, the Metter Police Department at 912-685-5437 or the GBI-Statesboro Field Office at 912-871-1121.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.