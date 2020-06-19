No charges will be filed after juvenile injured in fight on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The Tybee Island Police Department said after further investigation, no charges will be filed after a juvenile was injured in a fight.
The fight occurred earlier this week in the area of Fisherman’s Walk.
The police department states after talking with victim, suspect, and witness, the incident was a fight between two parties that knew each other. The incident was over a disagreement and was not racially motivated.
The department said that social media posts stating the incident was racially motivated are false.
Both parties have declined to press charges.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Tybee Island Police Department is investigating a fight that occurred at Fisherman’s Walk on Sunday evening.
According to the police department, a 15-year-old African-American male was found with injuries and was taken to a hospital. The suspect was not at the scene.
The police department states after interviewing witnesses, the suspect is a white male with blonde hair, approximately 5’10”, 170-180 lbs. with words tattooed on the right side of his neck.
According to the Tybee Island Police Department, the family is concerned that the incident is taking a racially-motivated slant on social media and they do not believe that is the case.
“The family is a little bit concerned that on social media it seems to be taking a racially motivated slant and they do not think that’s the case,” said Lt. Emory Randolph with Tybee Island Police Department.
WTOC reached out to the family. They did not want to give a statement but a relative told us the Tybee Island Police Department is doing a great job and has their full support.
“We are a community oriented Police Department, we always welcome the public’s help. If anybody has any information to share we ask that they please come forward," said Lt. Randolph.
If anyone can identify this person, information or if you have pictures or video of the fight, you can contact Detective Erica Coreno by calling (912)786-5600 or at ecoreno@cityoftybee.org.
