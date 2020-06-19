Savannah Bananas Team President confirms several cases of COVID-19 among staff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Bananas Team President Jared Orton confirms several cases of COVID-19 in staff who work in their front office.
They have been testing all staff, players, coaches, interns, and Game Day staff for about two weeks. Coaches and players have been tested multiple times.
The first positive test was on June 8 and staff have tested positive through June 15. All who have tested positive are in isolation.
The positive cases were reported to the Health Department.
Orton says they are still confident about a July 1 season opener after working with the Health Department. He says the Health Department approved their plan for the season and called them “aggressively appropriate” with plans.
Orton says they’re working in shifts in the office, with half coming in one day and the other half the next day.
He says their office was closed and sanitized after the first positive test came back.
They have been back at work since Governor Brian Kemp lifted his order.
