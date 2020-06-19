SSU police chief to resign for another job

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Six months into the job, Savannah State University Police Chief Frederick Hammett plans to resign for another job, according to a university statement.
His resignation is effective June 30th “to accept a position at another University of Georgia institution,” according to a university statement emailed to WTOC. “We wish him well in his future endeavor.”
The university hired Hammett in January and will begin a search for a new chief. In the coming weeks, university officials will determine who will assume Hammett’s responsibilities, according to the statement.
Hammett began the job after he was recruited from North Carolina Central University where he worked as the campus police chief. His time there didn’t end without scrutiny. WTOC Investigates confirmed in February that Hammett was the subject a criminal investigation at the request of a North Carolina district attorney.
The investigation stemmed from allegations that Hammett had hired an officer who was not certified to work in law enforcement. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations confirmed agents had finished an investigation and handed it over to the Durham DA’s office.
A call placed on Thursday to the Durham District Attorney’s Office has not been returned.
Hammett has been licensed to work in law enforcement in Georgia since 1992, according to records from Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council. He most recently retired as the director of Atlanta Technical College’s Police Department in 2018. However, WTOC has confirmed Savannah State University never reported his hiring in January - something that Georgia POST statute requires employing agencies to report within 15 days of hiring.
WTOC has requested an interview with Chief Hammett about his resignation. This is a developing story.
