Suspect arrested for hit-and-run that injured Jesup firefighter

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office arrested Barry Patrick Young on Wednesday after a hit-and-run in Brunswick in May.
Georgia State Patrol said Young hit motorcyclist Joshua Brothers, who is also a Jesup firefighter, sending him to the hospital with serious injuries.
Brothers served in the military at Fort Stewart in Hinesville, before joining the Jesup Fire Department.
“Young man has outstanding character and loves to serve his community. Unfortunately, one week after achieving his EMT certification,” said William Miller, with the Jesup Fire Department.
According to GSP reports, Brothers was riding his motorcycle north on State Route 303 in Brunswick around 8:30 p.m. on May 28. That’s when investigators say Young hit Brothers while turning left onto the highway, sending Brothers into a woodline. GSP says Young didn’t stop.
“He had a compound fracture to his tibia and his fibula, as well as a broken ankle bone and several broken feet bone.”
Miller said Brothers has been in a Jacksonville, Fla. hospital since the crash. On Thursday, he had his fourth surgery and there are more to come.
“His injuries are extensive, and they are expensive.”
Miller said Brothers wants to thank the community for the support so far, through messages or prayers.
“He has given a lot of his self to the community, and this has been a time where the community has given back.”
Brothers’ injuries are so bad, Miller says he probably won’t be back to work until January.
The Jesup Fire Department is asking the community to help their fellow firefighter. If you’re interested, please click here.
