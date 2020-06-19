‘Twin-monade’ branded after young twin entrepreneurs’ business permit questioned

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a new business in Savannah that’s making quite a splash.
“I’m very, very happy that I’m selling lemonade.”
It started as a small request from two twin sisters Kamari and Kamera.
“We got the name because they are twins and then they said they wanted to sell lemonade so we just put it all together for twin-monade,” said mom Charnise Anderson.
By now, you’ve likely heard of their stand. It’s nearly famous and you can tell from the line of people waiting more than an hour for their lemonade.
It all started after a photo of the girls business was posted and someone questioned if they had a permit. So the Anderson’s answered, rebranded the business, and got the paperwork they needed and customers came to support.
“The fact that their parents did let them get shutdown and they just continued to encourage them that much. I think it’s really important, an important message to send for them for their future,” said customers Julian Rutledge, Melyssa Amann, and Alejandro Pagan.
The girls twin-monade stand has several flavors from coconut to watermelon and more, but their favorites are easy.
“Sour Punch and blue raspberry mixed- sour punch mixed up with red raspberry,” said Kamari and Kamera.
Their business is booming. People come from all over town to the corner of Skidaway and Pennsylvania for a cup of their refreshing drink. And it’s no surprise this line formed on Juneteenth.
“It’s really important that we do support black owned business as well because that’s very, that’s not a norm,” said customers Julian Rutledge, Melyssa Amann, and Alejandro Pagan.
“We were talking today about it being Juneteeth and ways to support black businesses so we thought this was the business that we wanted to make sure we supported today,” said customers Shannon and Aimee Baxter.
The girls have been so successful they bought phones, but say they aren’t for business.
“Play games and watch Youtube,” they said.
“Oh, you’re not like making business calls or anything,” we asked.
“I do. I call my counsin.”
Twin-monade is a family affair - one they never thought would get this big but are thankful for the support and say the sky is the limit.
“It’s really great and we’re just looking to just push it forward,” said mom Charnise Anderson.
“I’m ready to support today, tomorrow, the next day however long I need to support.”
Twin-monade is open Tuesday to Saturday beginning at 1:00 pm.
