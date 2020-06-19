UGA senior playing in the RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - With one swing of the club, Georgia’s Spencer Ralston accomplished a goal he’s been working toward for years; playing a PGA Tour event.
“I was more like, nervous excited. I was ready to get going a little bit, and I mean, we hadn’t played in months, so to kind of have that opportunity tee it back up again and it be your first PGA Tour event, I think there’s just a lot of different things going through your head,” Ralston said.
COVID-19 cut Ralston's senior season short, so he is returning to University of Georgia in the fall. He wasn't sure this tournament would happen either, and says he has mixed emotions about his family not being out on the course to support him this week.
“Not having them out here is just killing them, and it’s tough, but it feels like any other amateur event. I mean, we’re used to it. There’s not really a crowd at most of the events we play at, you’ve got a couple family members here and there, so it was good. It was kind of in my comfort zone I would say,” Ralston said.
Ralston said his family was able to visit a friend staying on the course and catch a few shots today but with him on the course, a friend he grew up with. His caddy is Bluffton-native Bryson Nimmer. Nimmer is on the Mackenzie Tour, which was cancelled due to the pandemic, freeing him up to help his buddy this week.
“It’s something I’ll always remember, and I’m sure Spencer will too, I mean, it’s his first PGA Tour event and he played awesome, and it was just cool to be out there. He handled it really, really well,” Nimmer said.
Ralston said with such a strong field this year, it’s given him confidence to take back to Athens in the fall.
